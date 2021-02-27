Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 259,200 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.55% of BankUnited worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

