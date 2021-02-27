Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 5,612 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $27,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $243.28 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.08. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $174,444.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

