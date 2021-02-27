Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 84,760 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,760 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Duke Realty worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

DRE opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

