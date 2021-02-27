Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 329,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,803,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of Graco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 60.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 35,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 37.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,496 shares of company stock worth $6,410,310. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several research firms have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.