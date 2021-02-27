Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.15% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $385.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $1,624,887.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,011,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,899 shares of company stock valued at $54,383,673 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

