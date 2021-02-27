Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of IDACORP worth $30,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in IDACORP by 161.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NYSE IDA opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

