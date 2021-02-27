Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Camden Property Trust worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 595,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

CPT opened at $104.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $115.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

