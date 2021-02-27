Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206,729 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Portland General Electric worth $25,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2,645.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 677,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 652,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 375,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $12,207,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of POR opened at $42.16 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

