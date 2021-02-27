Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,363 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 77,843 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $30,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,953 shares of company stock worth $1,189,794. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPX shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

