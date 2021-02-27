LTO Network (LTO) Reaches Market Cap of $83.62 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LTO Network has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $83.62 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00723914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00028595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040784 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,153 coins and its circulating supply is 274,239,131 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

