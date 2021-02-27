LUKSO Market Capitalization Hits $34.21 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. LUKSO has a total market cap of $34.21 million and $5.71 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $8.99 or 0.00019005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00723094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00034791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041331 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso

Buying and Selling LUKSO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

