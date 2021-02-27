Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 430,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $311.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.59 and a 200-day moving average of $344.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

