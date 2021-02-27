LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $133.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.