Lympo Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $158,008.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00720248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.