M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of M/I Homes worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $6,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 68.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $1,612,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHO stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

