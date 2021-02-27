Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.28. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

MJDLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.