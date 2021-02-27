Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.53. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,364 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $18,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,821. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

