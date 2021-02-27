MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $5.05 million and $1.51 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.01 or 0.00486986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00073502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00081292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00080770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00056094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00499304 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.