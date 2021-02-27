Mark Daniels Sells 620 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,072,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $127,935.36.

On Thursday, January 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $60,704.54.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $104,029.80.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

