Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $53.07 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Marlin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $53.07 million and $5.66 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.00482187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00073199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00081500 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00079768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.84 or 0.00483009 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,026,871 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.