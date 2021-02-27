Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) vs. Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

85.6% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Acacia Communications and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications 12.56% 11.85% 9.53% Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acacia Communications and Marvell Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications $464.66 million 10.54 $32.84 million $1.18 97.45 Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 12.02 $1.58 billion $0.32 150.88

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Communications. Acacia Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Communications has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acacia Communications and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications 0 4 1 0 2.20 Marvell Technology Group 0 5 22 0 2.81

Acacia Communications currently has a consensus price target of $106.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.24%. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus price target of $48.52, suggesting a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Acacia Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.