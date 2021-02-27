MASQ Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $25,024.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00488681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00071674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00080062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00492338 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,258,389 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

