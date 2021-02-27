MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 250.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.75 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

