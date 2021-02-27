Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $464,353.13 and $65,906.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.55 or 0.03154310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023768 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

