Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $353.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

