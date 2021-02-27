Matic Network (MATIC) Reaches Market Cap of $616.67 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Matic Network has a market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.65 or 0.00716359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00028433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00040486 BTC.

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

