Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.28

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) (LON:MTMY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.28 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 60.20 ($0.79). Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) shares last traded at GBX 58.90 ($0.77), with a volume of 386,120 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.17 million and a PE ratio of -10.91.

About Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it engages in domain monetization and mobile digital advertising to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.