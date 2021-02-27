MAX Exchange Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $41,606.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $365,857.84 and approximately $41,606.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,065.03 or 1.00175095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00040079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.75 or 0.00448479 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00839082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.00286331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00091410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002050 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

