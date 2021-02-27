McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 227.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

