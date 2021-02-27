McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

