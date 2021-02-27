McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

