Mdex Price Tops $5.90 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $5.90 or 0.00012642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $449.07 million and approximately $347.95 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00488167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00080869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00500195 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

