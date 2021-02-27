MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $208.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $51,956.05 and $208.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002083 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

