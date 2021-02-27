Megacoin Tops One Day Volume of $25.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $25.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.00368043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003305 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,429,965 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.