MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) Shares Down 1.6%

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) shares dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 8,158,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,534,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.39.

In other MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) news, insider Simon Cole sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

