Membrana (MBN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $112,723.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $112,723.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Membrana has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Membrana

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 606,054,373 coins and its circulating supply is 355,372,631 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobilian’s vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. “

