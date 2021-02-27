Meme Hits Market Capitalization of $43.02 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Meme has a total market cap of $43.02 million and $12.68 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $1,536.48 or 0.03235168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00459032 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006743 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00032030 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

