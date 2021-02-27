MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,614.33.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $25.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,638.11. The company had a trading volume of 736,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,858.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,455.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.