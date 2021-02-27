Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 13,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02.

About Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY)

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

