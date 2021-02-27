Mercury Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.29 million and $6,764.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00484716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00477894 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

