Meridian Network Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $533,064.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00072557 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3,033.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00297844 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

