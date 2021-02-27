Metadium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.22 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $23.91 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00717046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00027724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00034249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040609 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.