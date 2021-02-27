Metal (MTL) Price Tops $1.15

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $75.21 million and $537.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00723914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00028595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040784 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars.

