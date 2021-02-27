Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $379,252.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.00474140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00069045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00079184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00458646 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

