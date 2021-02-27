Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,116.05 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,091.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.