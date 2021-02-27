Michael A. Desjardin Sells 1,099 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $96.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

