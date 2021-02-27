MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 3,934,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,941,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN makes up approximately 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

