Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $232.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average of $218.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

