MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of MicroStrategy worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,663,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.16, for a total transaction of $3,121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total transaction of $1,930,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,314 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $750.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,253.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $731.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.68. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

