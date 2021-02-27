Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $134.73 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.